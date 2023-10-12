🏐 No. 16 Jayhawks Welcome Oklahoma Sooners

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 16 Kansas volleyball team is set to host Oklahoma on Saturday, October 14th at 1 p.m. CT in front of a sold-out crowd at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

This match will serve as the program’s “Pride Day” and will be livestreamed on Big 12 Now ESPN+. Fans can also follow along via Kansas’ StatBroadcast and social media platforms.

The Jayhawks are coming off back-to-back defeats at then-No. 8 Texas last weekend, bringing their Big 12 record to 3-3 so far (12-4 overall). However, that didn’t stop KU from receiving their highest AVCA ranking so far this season, coming in at No. 16 this week.

Two Kansas players have claimed their place on the Big 12 leaderboard at this point in the season, with junior Camryn Turner checking in at No. 4 in the assists per set category (10.35/set) and freshman Raegan Burns coming in eighth with her digs per set average (3.58/set).

Oklahoma (6-9, 0-6 Big 12) is coming off a five-set loss against TCU on Wednesday night in Norman, leaving the Sooners still searching for their first Big 12 victory after having played league powers Texas (0-2), UCF (0-2), and BYU (0-1) so far.

Last year, the KU and OU split their series 1-1, with the Jayhawks sweeping the Sooners 3-0 in Norman on September 28, and Oklahoma nabbing a five-set victory in Horejsi on October 30.