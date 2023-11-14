🏐 No. 17 Kansas Hosts No. 23 Baylor in Midweek Ranked Matchup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 17 Kansas Volleyball is set to host the No. 23 Baylor Bears on Wednesday, November 15 inside Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Kansas (19-5, 10-4 Big 12) enters the weeknight matchup after most recently splitting a weekend series with Iowa State in Ames. The Jayhawks dropped the first match in five sets last Friday night, but bounced back and defeated the Cyclones on Saturday in yet another five-set, extra point match.

No. 23 Baylor (14-11, 8-7 Big 12) comes into Wednesday following losses in their last two matches, as the Bears dropped both this past weekend to TCU. Then-No. 21 Baylor fell to the unranked Horned Frogs in four sets last Friday, and then Baylor dropped a five-set match on Saturday.

Kansas looks to continue their home winning streak that began all the way back on September 2 and has lasted 12 games. The Jayhawks are 12-1 at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena this year, and of those 12 wins, nine of those have come by way of a sweep.

Baylor enters this midweek match with a 5-6 record on the road this season, however some of the Bears’ biggest wins have come on the road. The Bears have swept Big 12 opponents Iowa State and Texas Tech on the road this season.

The Kansas offense still leads the Big 12 in kills (13.78) and assists (12.79) per set, led by junior setter Camryn Turner, who also sits atop the conference in assists, averaging 10.44 assists per set. The Kansas defense has continued to be among the best in the conference as the Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in digs per set (15.66).

First serve for Wednesday’s match is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. You can follow @KU_Volleyball on X (Twitter) for live updates throughout the match.