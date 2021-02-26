🏀 No. 17 Kansas to Host No. 2 Baylor Saturday in Men’s Hoops

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 17/19 Kansas (17-8, 11-6) will host No. 2/2 Baylor (18-0, 10-0) in men’s basketball Saturday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. (Central) on ESPN.

Kansas is 11-1 in Allen Fieldhouse this season. The Jayhawks are coming off a 75-72 overtime loss at No. 14/16 Texas on Feb. 23. Baylor is coming off a 77-72 win versus Iowa State Feb. 23.

The Kansas-Baylor series dates back to 1951 with the Jayhawks leading 33-7. Kansas has won 14 of the last 17 in the series and holds an 19-5 advantage in the last 24 meetings but Baylor has won two of the last three battles. Kansas is 17-1 against Baylor in Lawrence, including 16-1 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas Notables

It’s Senior Night for Kansas. Beginning in 1983-84, Kansas has won a mind-boggling 37 consecutive Senior Nights.

Kansas is 11-6 in Big 12 play, which is the most wins in the league and one victory more than league-leading Baylor (10-0). With a 64.7 league winning percentage, KU is third behind West Virginia (69.2%) in the Big 12 standings with both trailing Baylor.

Baylor will be the 13th Associated Press ranked team Kansas will play in 2020-21. KU is 6-6 versus ranked opponents this season and its 12 games are tied with Northwestern for the most in NCAA DI this season. KU’s six wins are tied for the most in NCAA Division I with Iowa and Michigan.

Since Bill Self’s first season, the Jayhawks are 16-5 against AP top-10 teams inside Allen Fieldhouse, including 2-1 this season.

With its win against Texas Tech (2/20), KU has now won 11 league games for the 27th consecutive season. The current 27-year streak with 10-plus league wins is the longest active streak in the nation. KU has won 10 or more conference games 58 times overall.

Kansas is No. 12 in NET nationally in strength of schedule among the 357 teams listed. Kansas’ NET is No. 17, which is third in the conference.

Kansas’ 13 Quadrant 1 games played in 2020-21 are tied for the most in the Big 12 with Kansas State. KU is 5-8 versus Quadrant 1 teams, 3-0 vs. Q2, 3-0 vs. Q3, 5-0 vs. Q4.

Six of Kansas’ eight losses have been to ranked teams and the other two losses are to teams that have moved into the top 25 of either the Associated Press or Coaches’ polls (at Oklahoma and at Oklahoma State).

Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson is third in the Big 12 in rebounding at 8.2 rpg. His nine double-doubles are second overall in the Big 12. He has six double-doubles in the last seven games.

Junior David McCormack leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 50.2%.

UP NEXT

Earlier this week, Kansas added a non-conference game and will play its last home game of the regular-season against Texas-El Paso (UTEP) on Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. The contest will be televised on an ESPN network with details to be announced. A member of Conference USA, UTEP is 10-10 on the season and 6-8 in league play.