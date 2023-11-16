🏐 No. 17 Kansas Travels to No. 13 BYU for Friday Night Action

PROVO, Utah – Following another win in front of a sold-out crowd at home on Wednesday night, the No. 17 Kansas Volleyball team will hit the road to take on No. 13 BYU in Utah on Friday, November 17.

Kansas (20-5, 11-4 Big 12) will be coming into the matchup after sweeping the No. 23 Baylor Bears on Wednesday in Horejsi. Wednesday marked the 13th straight win at home for Kansas, and their 20th win overall.

BYU (22-5, 11-4 Big 12), comes into the match a perfect 12-0 on the season at home. BYU has won by way of a sweep in eight of their last 11 matches, including four straight sweeps.

Kansas currently posts a 5-4 record on the road this season, including some highlight wins over Big 12 opponents including Iowa State, TCU, and Texas Tech. In their last 10 matchups, the Jayhawks have won eight, including five wins by way of a sweep.

Kansas and BYU have met just four times on the volleyball court, making for a brief matchup history. However, in the last matchup, Kansas swept the Cougars on September 7th, 2006.

Kansas is still atop the conference in assists (12.86) and kills (13.89) per set, led by graduate outside hitter Reagan Cooper, who is averaging over 3.5 kills per set, which is good for No. 10 in the Big 12 for this statistical category.

BYU holds a stout defense, as they are first in the Big 12 in both opponent hitting percentage (.161) and opponent kills (11.15). The Cougars are led by freshman middle blocker Mia Lee, who currently averages 1.19 blocks per set.

First serve for Friday’s match is set for 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. You can follow @KU_Volleyball on X (Twitter) for live updates throughout the match.