🏀 No. 2 Kansas to Host No. 14 TCU Saturday at Noon

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2 Kansas (16-2, 5-1) returns home to host No. 14 TCU (14-4, 3-3) on Saturday, Jan. 21. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse begins at 12 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on CBS with Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright calling the action.

TIPOFF

Kansas had its 10-game winning streak end with an 83-82 overtime loss at No. 13 Kansas State on Jan. 17. TCU is looking to rebound from a 74-65 loss at West Virginia on Jan. 18.

Kansas is 109-16 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04. Since 2012-13, KU has been even more efficient with a record of 56-7 after losses.

TCU will be the sixth ranked team Kansas will play this season. KU is 3-2 versus ranked foes in 2022-23 and 121-65 under Bill Self.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,373 victories.

Kansas leads the overall series with TCU, 24-3, including a 10-0 record in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won the last two meetings and 10 of the last 11.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 30 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 30 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

Kansas is No. 6 in the NET Rankings through games played on Jan. 18. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule. KU’s six Quadrant 1 wins are the second most in the country behind Purdue’s seven.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.8 ppg, which is 15th nationally. His career-high 38 points at Kansas State last game were the third most scored by a Jayhawk in the Bill Self era. Wilson also leads the Big 12 with eight double-doubles, which is 18th nationally.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.34 (fifth nationally). His 6.5 assists per game are second in the league and also fifth nationally.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.6), which is 10th nationally.

Freshman Gradey Dick leads the Big 12 and is 13th nationally in three-point field goal percentage at 45.3%.

UP NEXT

Kansas hits the road to take on Big 12 preseason favorite and No. 21 Baylor on ESPN Big Monday, Jan. 23. The game from the Ferrell Center will start at 8 p.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN. In a series that dates back to 1951, Kansas leads Baylor, 35-8. Kansas and Baylor are 2-2 in the last four meetings and KU leads 5-4 in the last nine matchups.