⚾️ No. 20 TCU Takes Game One Against Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped the series opener to the No. 20 ranked TCU Horned Frogs 15-6 on Friday night at Hoglund Ballpark. Redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw hit his team-leading 11th home run of the season.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Cam Brown (4-2)

Final line: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 SO

Loss: Daniel Hegarty (6-5)

Final line: 5.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• TCU (30-18, 14-8) scored three unearned runs in the first inning after two fielding errors.

• Kansas responded with a five-run second inning. Upshaw hit a solo home run to lead off the inning. Then, an RBI groundout by Tavian Josenberger and a bases-loaded hit by pitch evened the score at 3-3.

• Nolan Metcalf would come up next and deliver a two-out, two-run single to put KU ahead 5-3.

• The Horned Frogs tied the game back up in the fifth inning with a two-run single by Kurtis Byrne and took a 6-5 lead in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Tommy Saco.

• In the seventh, TCU added two more runs to push the score to 8-5.

• Metcalf led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run to cut the deficit to 8-6.

• TCU would go on to seal the game with five runs in the eighth and two runs in the ninth.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Nolan Metcalf: Metcalf went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. The home run was his seventh of the season. Metcalf now has 16 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI contests.

QUOTABLE

“It was a really disappointing performance by our team defensively. That’s the one thing we have done really well almost the entire season. Last week we played as good as you can play defensively. When Danny (Daniel Hegarty) is on the mound pitching to contact, you have to catch every ground ball and he pitched to contact and we kicked the ball around. We could have had a really nice lead. We still had opportunities, but their pitcher came in and really shut us down.” – Head Coach Ritch Price

UP NEXT

Kansas (20-30) will play No. 20 TCU in game two of the series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.