🏀 No. 23 Kansas to Host No. 15 Texas Tech Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23/24 Kansas (16-7, 10-5) takes a four-game winning streak into its battle with No. 15/22 Texas Tech (14-6, 6-5) Saturday, Feb. 20. The home game from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 1 p.m. (CT) and be televised on ESPN.

After its 59-41 win at Kansas State on Feb. 17, Kansas is 10-5 in Big 12 play, which is the most wins in the league and one victory more than league-leading Baylor (9-0). KU is tied with Oklahoma (8-4) for second in the league standings based on win percentage.

Texas Tech last played Feb. 9 and had three games postponed since it has last competed. Texas Tech is sixth in the current conference standings.

Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 38-6, which began in 1959. The Jayhawks have won 21 of the last 23 meetings in the series beginning Jan. 16, 2010, but KU holds a 5-2 edge in the last seven meetings and the last three KU-TTU battles have been decided by four points or less. Kansas is 19-1 against Texas Tech in games played in Lawrence, with all 20 meetings in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas Notables

Texas Tech will be the 11th Associated Press ranked team Kansas will play in 2020-21. KU is 5-5 versus ranked opponents this season and its 10 games versus ranked foes ties for the second most in NCAA DI this season.

With its win at Kansas State (2/17), KU has now won 10 league games for the 27th consecutive season. The current 27-year streak with 10-plus league wins is the longest active streak in the nation. KU has won 10 conference games 58 times overall.

Kansas is No. 17 in NET nationally in strength of schedule among the 357 teams listed. To show how tough the Big 12 is, Kansas’ NET is No. 19, which is fifth in the conference.

Kansas’ 11 Quadrant 1 games played in 2020-21 are tied for the second most in the Big 12 with West Virginia. Kansas State leads with 12. Through games of Feb. 17, KU’s 11 Q1 games played rank tied for fourth nationally. KU is 4-7 versus Quadrant 1 teams, 3-0 vs. Q2, 3-0 vs. Q3, 5-0 vs. Q4.

Five of Kansas’ seven losses have been to ranked teams and the other two losses are to teams that have moved into the top 25 of either the Associated Press or Coaches’ polls (at Oklahoma and at Oklahoma State).

Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding at 7.9 boards per game, which is first among league freshmen. His seven double-doubles are second overall in the Big 12. He has four double-doubles in the last five games, including a KU freshman record of four consecutive.

Junior David McCormack leads Kansas in Big 12 scoring at 13.8 ppg, just ahead of junior Ochai Agbaji’s 13.7 ppg. Agbaji leads in all games at 13.7 ppg, while McCormack is next at 12.8 ppg.

This season, Kansas men’s basketball will be wearing a patch that reads “UNITED WE STAND” signifying its stance on the recent social injustice in the United States. The patch has gold lettering with the black background being in the shape of the state of Kansas.

Up Next

Kansas plays its last scheduled road game of the 2020-21 regular season at No. 12/13 Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The contest will begin at 8 p.m. (Central) and televised on ESPN2. The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 22.

Kansas leads the overall series with Texas, 35-10, which includes a UT 84-59 win in Lawrence on Jan. 2, 2021. Kansas leads 11-7 in meetings in Austin, with all 18 played at the Erwin Center.