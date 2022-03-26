⚾️ No. 4 Oklahoma State Edges Kansas 4-3

STILLWATER, Okla. — On Saturday evening at O’Brate Stadium, the Kansas Jayhawks were defeated 4-3 by the No. 4 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna had a three-hit performance for the Jayhawks.

Kansas took an early lead on Saturday with a run in the first inning. Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger led off the game with a double. Two batters later, Ahuna hit an RBI single down the left field line to take a 1-0 lead.

A similar situation played out in the third inning with a leadoff walk by Josenberger. A sac bunt would move him into scoring position for Ahuna. Ahuna delivered again with an RBI single to left field to make the score 2-0.

Oklahoma State (17-6, 2-0) cut the lead in half with an RBI single in the fourth inning and then took the lead in the sixth inning with three runs. Two of the runs that scored in the sixth came on wild pitches.

The Jayhawks continued to fight and pulled within a run in the seventh inning. After a leadoff double from redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond and a wild pitch, redshirt senior outfielder Tom Lichty had an RBI groundout. That made the score 4-3.

Kansas (8-13, 0-2) had an opportunity in the ninth inning after loading the bases with no outs but was unable to score.

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Cole Larsen started for the Jayhawks. He received the loss after throwing six and a third innings, allowing four runs on five hits, while walking four and striking out five.

The final game of the series will be at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday. The game will be live streamed on okstate.com/watch and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.

Notes

• Kansas’ bullpen has not allowed a hit or run in the first two games of the series (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SO).

• Maui Ahuna went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Ahuna has 11 multi-hit performances through the first 21 games, including six contests with three hits.

• Jack Hammond finished 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. He has multi-hit efforts in three of the last four games.