🏀 No. 5 Kansas to Face No. 10 Baylor Saturday in Waco

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5/5 Kansas (23-4, 12-2) hits the road to take on No. 10/11 Baylor (23-5, 11-4) on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. (Central) on ESPN. ESPN College GameDay will originate from Waco, Texas, on Feb. 26.

Holding a two-game lead in the loss column in the 2022 Big 12 race, Kansas won its fourth-straight contest with a 102-83 victory against Kansas State, Feb. 22, in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Baylor has won two straight and four of its last five games after its 66-64 overtime win at Oklahoma State on Feb. 21.

Saturday’s contest will be the Mental Health Awareness Game for both Kansas and Baylor. The Jayhawks will wear ‘Beak The Stigma’ shooting shirts, which represent the student-athletes attempt to accept, support and encourage each other on and off the court.

Kansas has won 11 league games for a mind-boggling 28th-straight season, a streak that started in 1994-95 in the Big Eight Conference era and is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I.

Kansas is No. 5 in the NET rankings and No. 10 in strength of schedule released by the NCAA through games played Feb. 23. Kansas is 10-4 against Quadrant 1 teams and its 10 Q1 wins tied with Baylor for the most in NCAA Division I.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (80.0 ppg), which is 15th nationally, in field goal percentage (49.8%, fourth nationally) and three-point field goal percentage (36.6%, 51st nationally).

A national player of the year candidate, senior Ochai Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.2 points per game, which is 17th nationally, and in three-point field goal percentage at 44.5%, fifth nationally. He has scored 20 or more points in 15 games this season and has produced 23 points in each of his last two outings. Agbaji has been named Big 12 Player of the Week four times this season.

Kansas has two players ranked in the top four in rebounding in the Big 12 with redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson third at 7.2 rpg and senior David McCormack fourth at 7.0 rpg.

Up Next

Kansas will play its second of four games in eight days, when it travels to TCU on Tuesday, March 1. The game from Schollmaier Arena will start at 7 p.m. (Central) and be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Two days later, Kansas will host TCU on March 5 at 7 p.m. and will then host Texas on March 5 at 3 p.m.