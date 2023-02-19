🏀 No. 5 Kansas to Play at No. 22 TCU on ESPN Big Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas (22-5, 10-4) hits the road to take on No. 22 TCU (18-9, 7-7) on ESPN Big Monday, Feb. 20. The game from Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena will begin at 8 p.m. (CT) and be televised on ESPN.

TIPOFF

Kansas and Texas sit atop the Big 12 standings with 10-4 league records, one game ahead of Baylor (9-5) with Kansas State and Iowa State at 8-6. KU has the Big 12’s longest active winning streak at four games after its 87-71 win against No. 9 Baylor on Feb. 18. TCU snapped a four-game losing streak with a 100-75 win against Oklahoma State on Feb. 18.

Kansas leads the overall series with TCU, 24-4, but the series is 2-2 in its last four battles. Earlier this year, TCU defeated KU, 83-60, on Jan. 21 in Lawrence.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,379 victories.

Kansas is No. 6 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 18. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 13 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Baylor and Texas are next with eight.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 34 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 34 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.4 ppg, which is 20th nationally, rebounds per game at 8.3 and double-doubles with nine.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. lead the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.05 (seventh nationally). He is second in the league and seventh nationally in assists per game at 6.2. Harris has 18 assists and two turnovers in his last two games.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. is second in the Big 12 in steals (2.2), which is 23rd nationally. He is fourth in the league in rebounds per game at 7.4 rpg.

Freshman Gradey Dick is a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who leads the team with 63 threes made. Dick leads KU with a 41.4 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Sophomore KJ Adams is leading Kansas with a 64.9 field goal percentage. Adams’ 64.9 FG% ranks third on the KU single-season all-time list behind Udoka Azubuike (77.0% in 2017-18 and 74.8% in 2019-20).

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to host West Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on ESPN. Both coaches are Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees with Kansas’ Bill Self in 2017 and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins in 2022.

Kansas leads the overall series with West Virginia, 18-6, including a 10-0 record in Allen Fieldhouse. Earlier this season, KU defeated WVU, 76-62, on Jan. 7 in Morgantown.