🏀 No. 6 Jayhawks to Host No. 21 Longhorns on Senior Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6/7 Kansas (24-6, 13-4) will host No. 21/21 Texas (21-9, 10-7) on Senior Night, on Saturday, March 5, at 3 p.m. CST on ESPN.

Saturday’s contest will be Senior Night for six Jayhawks – Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Mitch Lightfoot, Remy Martin, David McCormack and Chris Teahan. Beginning in 1983-84 under then-head coach Larry Brown, Kansas has won 38-consecutive Senior Nights.

Tied for the Big 12 lead with Baylor heading into the final regular-season game of 2021-22, Kansas is coming off a 72-68 win against TCU on March 3. Texas is looking to rebound from a 68-61 loss to No. 3/4 Baylor on Feb. 28. The Longhorns have won two of their last three outings.

Kansas is No. 9 in the NET rankings and No. 7 in strength of schedule, released by the NCAA through games played March 3. Kansas is 9-5 against Quadrant 1 teams, 7-1 vs. Q2, 5-0 vs. Q3 and 3-0 vs. Q4.

Up Next

Kansas will play at the 2022 Big 12 Championship, March 9-12, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. KU will not play on March 9 and its quarterfinal game will be determined after the regular-season is over on March 5.

Kansas is 76-28 in postseason conference tournaments, including 46-12 in the Big 12 Championship. The Jayhawks have won 15 league postseason tournament titles, including 11 in the Big 12. KU’s last conference postseason tourney championship was in 2018.