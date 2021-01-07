🏀 No. 6 Kansas Hosts Oklahoma in Big 12 Matchup on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — No. 6/6 Kansas (9-2, 3-1) will host Big 12 foe Oklahoma (6-3, 2-2) in men’s basketball on Saturday, Jan. 9, in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on CBS and tipoff at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Kansas is coming off its 11th-straight conference road win with a 93-64 victory at TCU on Jan. 5. The 11 consecutive road victories ties a Big 12 record also held by KU set from 2001-03. Oklahoma is looking to bounce back from a 76-61 loss at No. 2/2 Baylor on Jan. 6.

Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma, 150-68, including a 71-16 record in games played in Lawrence (50-7 in Allen Fieldhouse).

NOTABLES

Due to the NFL playoff games, and Sports Radio 810 WHB’s obligation by contract to carry the NFL games, the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game will air live on AM 1510 and FM 94.5 in the Kansas City metroplex.

Kansas has had four different leading scorers in each of its last four games with David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji.

Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 227 Associated Press polls dating back to 2008-09. The 227-consecutive weeks in the AP poll is an all-time record, surpassing UCLA’s 221 from 1966-80. KU holds the same streak in the coaches’ poll at 234.

Kansas has been ranked in the top 10 in each of the last 26 Associated Press polls dating back the first poll of the 2019-20 season.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in blocked shots at 4.4 per game. KU has led the league in blocked shots seven times with the last in 2012-13 at 6.7 per game.

Kansas’ last seven losses have been to ranked foes, with three of those in the top five.

This season, Kansas men’s basketball will be wearing a patch that reads “UNITED WE STAND” signifying its stance on the recent social injustice in the United States. The patch has gold lettering with the black background being in the shape of the state of Kansas.

Senior Marcus Garrett was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 on Dec. 1. Garrett has been named to every national player of the year watch list for 2020-21. Garrett leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.00). Garrett has 151 career steals, which is 21st on the KU all-time list.

Junior Ochai Agbaji leads the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (42.4) and 3-point field goals made (2.6).

Earlier this season, redshirt-senior Mitch Lightfoot became the 21st player in KU history to record 100 career blocks. Lightfoot ranks 18th on the KU all-time list, currently at 108.

UP NEXT

Kansas hits the road to take on Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m., on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. KU leads the all-time series with OSU, 118-59, including a 38-35 record in games played in Stillwater (36-35 in Gallagher-Iba Arena). KU has won five straight against OSU dating back to 2018 and three of the last four meetings in Stillwater.