🏀 No. 7 Kansas to Face Oklahoma Tuesday in Norman

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 7/7 Kansas (14-2, 3-1) hits the road for a two-game stretch beginning at Oklahoma (12-5, 2-3) in Norman, Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m., CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.

At 3-1, Kansas sits atop the Big 12 standings after its 85-59 win against West Virginia on Jan. 15. Oklahoma is looking to end a two-game skid after falling at TCU, 59-58 in overtime, on Jan. 15.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (81.9 ppg), which ranks 13th nationally, field goal percentage (50.2%), which is fifth nationally, and three-point field goal percentage (37.0%, 49th nationally).

Kansas is the only Big 12 school that has two players ranked in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring with senior Ochai Agbaji first at 20.6 ppg, which is 13th nationally, and junior Christian Braun fifth at 15.6 ppg. Braun is one of three players who rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 in both scoring and rebounding. Braun is eighth in the league in rebound average at 6.2 rpg.

Redshirt-sophomore Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 and is 24th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.7. He had five assists and no turnovers vs. WVU (1/15).

Agbaji was recently named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch list and has twice been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, including on Jan. 17. Besides scoring, Agbaji leads the Big 12 in three-point field goal percentage (47.7%, eighth nationally) and in three-pointers made (3.2, 17th nationally). Agbaji has scored 20 or more points in 10 games this season.

Kansas shows balance on the boards as it is the only school in the Big 12 to have three players ranked in the top 10 in rebounding with senior David McCormack fifth (6.5 rpg), Braun eighth (6.2) and redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson ninth at 6.0 rpg.

Up Next

Kansas concludes its two-game road swing at Kansas State on Saturday, Jan. 22, in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Tip from Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan., is set for 3 p.m., CT and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.