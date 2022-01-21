🏀 No. 7 Kansas to Play at Kansas State Saturday in Dillons Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 7 Kansas (15-2, 4-1) concludes its two-game road trip at Kansas State (10-7, 2-4), Jan. 22, for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Tip from Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, is set for 3 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

On Saturday, Kansas and Kansas State will honor two former players who broke the color barrier at each institution in 1951-52 – LaVannes Squires of Kansas and Gene Wilson of Kansas State.

At 4-1, Kansas sits atop the Big 12 standings after its 67-64 win at Oklahoma on Jan. 18. Kansas State brings a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s contest after its 66-65 win at No. 22 Texas Jan. 18.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (81.0 ppg), which is 17th nationally, field goal percentage (50.0%), which is seventh nationally, and three-point field goal percentage (37.4%, 39th nationally).

Senior Ochai Agbaji was recently named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch list, the Sporting News Midseason All-American Second Team and has twice been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, including on Jan. 17. Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.9 points per game, which is 22nd nationally, and in three-point field goals made per made (3.1, 23rd nationally). Agbaji has scored 20 or more points in 10 games this season.

Kansas is the only Big 12 school that has two players ranked in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring with Agbaji first at 19.9 ppg and junior Christian Braun fifth at 15.6 ppg.

Kansas shows balance on the boards as it is the only school in the Big 12 to have three players ranked in the top 10 in rebounding with senior David McCormack fifth (6.5 rpg), Braun eighth (6.2) and redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson ninth at 6.0 rpg.

Kansas leads the overall series with Kansas State, 201-94, and has won five straight and 13 of the last 14 matchups. Since Feb. 12, 1994, Kansas has won 62 of the last 68 meetings with K-State. This series started in 1907 and Kansas is 80-47 in Manhattan meetings, including 28-5 in Bramlage Coliseum.

Up Next

Kansas returns home for two games beginning with Texas Tech on Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. (Central) for ESPN Big Monday. Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 74-20 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (44-1 at home and 30-19 on the road), including 55-14 under head coach Bill Self (33-0 at home and 22-14 on the road).