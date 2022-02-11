🏀 No. 8 Kansas to Host Oklahoma Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Vying to win its 20th game for a mind-boggling 33rd consecutive season, No. 8 Kansas (19-4, 8-2) returns home to host Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7) on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.

Kansas will honor the 50-year reunion of the 1971 Final Four team during the Oklahoma contest. Former KU coach Ted Owens, six players, plus other staff and dignitaries from the 1971 team will be on hand for the weekend.

Jonathan Phog Bemberger, also known as JP, with men’s basketball and Quinn Cogan (baseball) of Team IMPACT will be honored prior to and during the Oklahoma contest. Team IMPACT’s unique multi-year program signs children facing serious illness and disabilities onto college athletic teams across the country.

At 8-2 in conference play, Kansas sits atop the Big 12 standings. The Jayhawks are looking to rebound from a 79-76 loss at No. 20 Texas on Feb. 7. KU has won seven of its last nine contests. Oklahoma is coming off a 70-55 win against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9. The win ended a three-game losing streak for Oklahoma.

The series between Kansas and Oklahoma dates back to 1920 when both schools were members of the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Kansas leads, 153-69. KU has won 11 of the last 14 meetings and, since 2006, the Jayhawks have won 24 of the last 29 matchups against the Sooners. Kansas is 78-16 against Oklahoma in Lawrence meetings and 51-7 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Up Next

Kansas concludes its two-game homestand when it hosts Oklahoma State on ESPN Big Monday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. CT. Kansas will be wearing retro uniforms celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the 1922 Helms Foundation National Championship.