🏀 No. 9/10 Jayhawks to Host No. 15/16 Cyclones Tuesday in Top-25 Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9/10 Kansas (12-2, 1-0) men’s basketball team returns home to host No. 15/16 Iowa State (13-2, 1-1) on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. CT inside Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas is coming off a road loss at No. 25 Texas Tech, 75-67, on Jan. 8, while Iowa State is also looking to rebound from a 79-66 loss at Oklahoma on Jan. 8.

Kansas is 104-15 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 1-0 this season and 6-2 in 2020-21. Since 2012-13 KU has been even more efficient with a record of 51-6 after losses.

Kansas leads the all-time series with Iowa State, 186-66, dating back to 1908. KU has won the last four and five of the last six, yet is 9-5 in the last 14 meetings. Kansas holds a 96-16 advantage in games played in Lawrence, including a 55-10 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. Beginning in 2006, KU has won the last four and 15 of the last 16 in Allen Fieldhouse against Iowa State.

Iowa State will be the second ranked opponent Kansas will face in the 2021-22 season. Kansas is 110-58 versus ranked foes under head coach Bill Self who is in his 19th season at KU.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (83.1 ppg), which is ninth nationally and three-point field goal percentage (37.3%, 40th nationally).

Up Next

Kansas will host West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. on CBS. The Jayhawks are 15-6 all-time against West Virginia, including 9-0 in Allen Fieldhouse.