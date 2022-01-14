🏀 No. 9/10 Kansas Jayhawks to Host West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9/10 Kansas (13-2, 2-1) concludes its two-game homestand when it plays host to West Virginia (13-2, 2-1) on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. CT inside Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on CBS.

Kansas is coming off a 62-61 overtime win against No. 15/16 Iowa State on Jan. 11. West Virginia brings a two-game winning streak to Allen Fieldhouse after its 70-60 win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 11.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (81.7 ppg), which is 17th nationally. The Jayhawks are second in the Big 12 and seventh nationally in field goal percentage at 50.1% and second in three-point field goal percentage (36.9%, 50th nationally).

Kansas is the only Big 12 school that has two players ranked in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring with Agbaji first at 20.6 ppg and junior Christian Braun fifth at 16.1 ppg. Braun is one of two players who rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 in both scoring and rebounding. Braun is sixth the league in rebound average at 6.2 rpg. Additionally, KU redshirt-sophomore Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 and is 45th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.48.

Kansas shows balance on the boards as it is the only school in the Big 12 to have three players ranked in the top 10 in rebounding with Braun at sixth (6.2 rpg), redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson seventh at 6.0 rpg and senior David McCormack eighth at 5.9 rpg.

Up Next

Kansas continues Big 12 play at Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. The game from Lloyd Noble Center will be televised on ESPN.