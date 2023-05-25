🏀 Norm Roberts Inducted into A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame

Joining Roberts in the Class of 2023 was Jeff Battle (Providence), Jan Jensen (Iowa), Dean Lockwood (Michigan State), Kate Paye (Stanford), Jim Rosborough (Arizona, retired) and Charlton “C.Y.” Young (Missouri). The six honorees were inducted on the morning of May 23 and all were part of an inductee panel in a welcome reception the evening before.

Kansas men’s basketball assistant coach Norm Roberts was one of six inductees into the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame in a ceremony during the organization’s symposiums, May 22-24, at the Hilton University Place Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina. A STEP UP is a professional development for coaches with its mission to educate, connect, equip and inspire.

In 2022-23, Roberts completed his 12th season on the Kansas sidelines after rejoining KU head coach Bill Self’s staff in June 2012. Roberts was on Self’s first KU staff in 2003-04 and returned prior to the 2012-13 season. During the 2022-23 season, Roberts was Kansas’ acting head coach for nine games, four at the beginning of the year and all five during the postseason, compiling a 7-2 record.

In his time at Kansas, the Jayhawks have won nine Big 12 regular-season titles, four Big 12 Tournament championships and have advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 six times, the Elite Eight five times and the Final Four twice, in 2018 and the 2022 NCAA National Championship title.

While on the KU sidelines, Roberts has coached six NBA Lottery selections in Josh Jackson, Andrew Wiggins, Ben McLemore, Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ochai Agbaji. Additionally, Roberts has seen more than 30 Jayhawks go on to compete professionally, be it in the NBA, the G-League or overseas.

In Roberts’ time at KU, 50 KU student-athletes have been named to All-Big 12 teams, including five Big 12 Players of the Year, four Big 12 Defensive Players of the Year, two Big 12 Freshman of the Year, two Big 12 Newcomers of the Year and two Big 12 Most Improved Players. The conference players of the year were 2017 Consensus National Player of the Year Frank Mason III, Consensus All-America selections Devonte’ Graham in 2018, Udoka Azubuike in 2020, Ochai Agbaji in 2022 and Jalen Wilson in 2023. Additionally, Marcus Garrett (Naismith) and Azubuike (NABC) were the national defensive player(s) of the year in 2020.

Roberts returned to Kansas after serving the 2011-12 season as an assistant coach at the University of Florida, where the Gators advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Roberts is no stranger to Kansas or Self. Before returning to KU in 2012-13, he spent nine seasons on Self’s staffs – two years at Oral Roberts (1995-97), three seasons at Tulsa (1997-2000), three years at Illinois (2000-03), including serving as associate head coach in 2002-03, and at KU in 2003-04 as associate head coach.

Prior to his year in Gainesville, Roberts spent six seasons as the head coach at St. John’s in New York City, where the Queens, New York, native took over the Red Storm in 2004.

About A STEP UP

To learn more about A STEP UP go here.

About A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame

The A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Selection Committee consists of various Board Members as well a respected coach representing each NCAA Division I, II, and III. Selection criteria included: respect among colleagues for high moral character and integrity made significant contributions to the game and/or teams coached, must be a current College Basketball Assistant Coach or Retired as a College Basketball Assistant Coach who has been a part of winning Championship caliber programs.