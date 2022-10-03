🏌️‍♂️ Paced by Broin, Jayhawks in Second at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team came out firing in the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, shooting a team score of 2-under through 18 holes to complete day one. The Jayhawks stand alone in second with two rounds left to play on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tournament host Arkansas leads the pack at 4-under, followed by Kansas (-2), Texas A&M (+4), Clemson (+4) and Louisville (+7) to round out the top-5 in a tournament that is being televised by the Golf Channel.

“Awesome event on a really tough golf course,” said Head Coach Jamie Bermel. “TV adds another element of excitement and more activity around the team with carts moving in and out and the cameras close-up. I thought for the most part everyone was locked in and taking care of their own golf ball!”

Junior Gunnar Broin opened the tournament with a first-round 65 (-7), leading the 57-player field in first place. Broin carded 10 birdies on the day, including five-consecutive from holes 9-13. A front-nine 32 (-4) gave Broin an early lead on the day, followed by a 33 (-3) on the back, allowing just three bogeys on his scorecard. Broin’s 65 (-7) ties the tournament record in a single round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

“Gunnar was magnificent today,” said Bermel. “He made a lot of really good putts and just kept making birdies. Davis Cooper made two impressive pars on two of the first four holes. After that he played very steady and picked the course apart. Sion (Audrain) was pretty steady as well today. William (Duquette) and Cecil (Belisle) played alright and look to make a comeback tomorrow.”

Cooper kept his scorecard bogey-free through the first 13 holes, firing a clean 33 (-3) on the front and a 37 (+1) on the back to put him T4 after his 70 (-2). The lefty’s -2 score is his fourth round under-par for the season, carding just one bogey on his opening-round Monday. Audrain made his season debut for the Jayhawks on Monday, shooting a 75 (+3) after an even-par front-nine. Audrain is tied for 27th after birding holes 6 and 13 in the Jayhawks’ first round push.

Duquette birdied three in-a-row to open his first round, finishing day one with a 76 (+4) and tied for 34th. Cecil Belisle shot an opening-round 77 (+5), sitting T41.

“The key to this golf course is getting the ball in the fairway,” Bermel added. “It’s a long course and the greens are fast with some slope. We need to keep being patient and take advantage of the birdie opportunities because they don’t come often here!”

Round two continues on Tuesday with Kansas teeing off at 9:00 a.m. CT on Hole 10. Live coverage for the tournament will continue on Golf Channel from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT for the final two rounds.

Live scoring for the event is available on Golfstat.