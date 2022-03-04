🏌️ Pair of Jayhawks in Contention for Palmer Cup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Two Kansas men’s golfers are in contention to play in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup. Senior Callum Bruce is ranked 23rd in the international rankings, while sophomore Luke Kluver is ranked 15th in the United States rankings.

The Palmer Cup is a Ryder-Cup style tournament that features the top men’s and women’s university golfers, matching the United States against the International team. The Palmer Cup rankings award points to individuals for wins and high finishes. The top six golfers from both the International and United States rankings will compete in the 2022 Palmer Cup.

The men and women golfers play alongside each other, making this the only major tournament with that format. More than 125 former Arnold Palmer Cup alumni have earned cards on the PGA, European or LPGA Tours.

Kluver has four top-10 finishes in just seven tournaments this season. He won the Gopher Invitational, finishing first with a combined score of 203 (-10). He has also scored an even or under-par in 17 of 18 rounds so far this season.

Bruce has 5 top-10 finishes and three top-5 finishes this season, finishing tied for second at the Quail Valley Collegiate. Kluver leads the team in scoring average (69.56) and Bruce is right behind him at 70.00.

Kluver, Bruce and the Jayhawks will be in action starting Sunday at the Bandon Dunes Championship in Bandon, Oregon.