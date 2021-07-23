🏀 Pettiford Wins Honor for his High School Senior Year Success

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman guard Bobby Pettiford has been named the North Carolina HighSchoolOT 2020-21 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

In June, Pettiford was named one of five finalists for the boys’ basketball honor. Nominated by fans, a HighSchoolOT committee narrowed the field down to five finalists in 36 total categories awarded. More than 10,000 fan votes determined the winners in each group.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, Durham, North Carolina, native helped South Granville High School to a 12-4 record, averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game under coach Jake Wohlfeil. Pettiford’s performance earned him N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-State honors and he was also named to the North Carolina roster for the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Game. Due to health concerns associated with COVID-19, the 2021 Carolina Classic All-Star Game was cancelled.

“We had a great group of guys,” Pettiford said of the South Granville Vikings. “We gelled so perfect. I came up with the same guys all four years. It was a blessing to have them around me and help me reach my goal of playing D1 basketball.”

Pettiford is South Granville’s all-time leader in scoring with 1,944 career points, assists (615) and steals (288).