🏈 Phelps, Bryant Named to Associated Press All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas was represented by a pair of Jayhawks on the Associated Press All-Big 12 Teams, with cornerback Cobee Bryant and defensive end Lonnie Phelps earning a spot on the second team. The AP announced the postseason honors on Friday.

The honors come after both players were named to the All-Big 12 Coaches teams on Nov. 30. Bryant was named All-Big 12 First Team by the Big 12 Coaches, while Phelps was named All-Big 12 Second Team by the league coaches.

Bryant, a sophomore from Evergreen, Alabama, has had a breakout second season with the Jayhawks, leading the team with three interceptions for 86 return yards and a game-clinching touchdown at West Virginia on Sept. 10. Bryant also had the sixth-most passes defended in the Big 12, along with a career-high 34 tackles and a forced fumble on the season. Bryant added a blocked field goal return for a touchdown in Kansas’ season-opener against Tennessee Tech.

In his first season in a Jayhawk uniform, Phelps made his presence known with a team-high 7.0 sacks, which were tied for the second-most in the Big 12 Conference this season. Phelps’ three-sack performance marked the most sacks in a game by a Jayhawk since 2016, and he earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance. Phelps registered 53 tackles, including 10.5 tackles-for-loss and one forced fumble this season.

The AP honors released Friday were determined by the vote of a panel of 18 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the conference. To view a full list of the AP All-Big 12 Teams, click here.