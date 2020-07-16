🏈 Pooka Williams Jr. and Andrew Parchment Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – A pair of Jayhawks, junior Pooka Williams Jr., and senior Andrew Parchment, were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team on Wednesday, as announced by the conference office, marking the third-straight season two Jayhawks were added to the team.
The honor marks the second-consecutive year Williams picked up the preseason All-Big 12 nod, while it marks the first for Parchment. The awards are voted on by a panel of media who covers the Big 12 Conference.
A season ago, Williams added his second-consecutive 1,000-plus yard rushing season, finishing the year with 1,061 rushing yards on 203 attempts and two touchdowns. Williams added 27 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns, while registering 115.9 all-purpose yards on the season.
Williams enters his junior campaign with the second-most rushing yards amongst Big 12 Conference returners from a season ago, while he climbed Kansas’ career rushing list to No. 12 with 2,186 yards, while becoming just the second Jayhawk since James Sims (2012-13) to rush for 1,000 or more yards in consecutive seasons.
Williams was named First Team All-Big 12 by the Conference and Associated Press following his sophomore season.
Parchment’s breakout season in 2019 included 65 receptions for 831 yards and seven touchdowns, as his 831 receiving yards were the 13th most in single-season KU history and the most by a Jayhawk receiver in his first season with the team.
Parchment enters his senior season with the second-most receiving yards amongst returning wide receivers in the Big 12, while his seven receiving touchdowns are the third most among returners. Paired with teammate Stephon Robinson Jr., the duo is the first pair of KU wide receivers to combine for 15 touchdowns in a single season since 2009 (Dezmon Briscoe/Kerry Meier).
Parchment’s 2019 season was capped off by earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors as a wide receiver and offensive newcomer.