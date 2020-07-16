🏈 Pooka Williams Jr. and Andrew Parchment Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A pair of Jayhawks, junior Pooka Williams Jr., and senior Andrew Parchment, were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team on Wednesday, as announced by the conference office, marking the third-straight season two Jayhawks were added to the team.

The honor marks the second-consecutive year Williams picked up the preseason All-Big 12 nod, while it marks the first for Parchment. The awards are voted on by a panel of media who covers the Big 12 Conference.

A season ago, Williams added his second-consecutive 1,000-plus yard rushing season, finishing the year with 1,061 rushing yards on 203 attempts and two touchdowns. Williams added 27 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns, while registering 115.9 all-purpose yards on the season.

Williams enters his junior campaign with the second-most rushing yards amongst Big 12 Conference returners from a season ago, while he climbed Kansas’ career rushing list to No. 12 with 2,186 yards, while becoming just the second Jayhawk since James Sims (2012-13) to rush for 1,000 or more yards in consecutive seasons.

Williams was named First Team All-Big 12 by the Conference and Associated Press following his sophomore season.