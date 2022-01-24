⛳ Pooratanaopa Posts Top 10 Finish in Arizona

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. – Kansas women’s golf senior Pear Pooratanaopa recorded her third career top-10 finish at the Rapsodo Match in the Desert at Lost Gold Golf Course in Gold Canyon, Arizona, Monday.

Playing in a loaded field that included five teams ranked in the top 25 nationally, Kansas shot a two-round 601 in the event. No. 20 Arizona State won the two-day event shooting a 558 (-18), which was five shots ahead of runner-up and second-ranked Oklahoma State at 563 (-13).

Pooratanaopa was steady in her final round shooting a two-over 74. She carded one birdie and 14 pars for the day. Pooratanaopa ended the tourney with a two-round 143 (-1), which included a 69 (-3) on Monday. All three of her top-10 placings have come during the 2021-22 season. Oklahoma State’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard was the event’s medalist shooting a two-round 134 (-10).

Senior Lauren Heinlein was KU’s next top finisher, posting a two round 150 (+6), followed by sophomore Hanna Hawks (152), who played as an individual. Both Heinlein and Hawks recorded two birdies Tuesday. Super-senior Sera Tadokoro and freshman Caroline Wales finished tied at 154, with Tadokoro posting three birdies in her final round and Wales two. Senior Abby Glynn had a two-round 159 to close out the KU scoring.

Kansas will next play at the Lamkin Invitational, Feb. 14-15, at The Farms Golf Course in Rancho Santa Fe, California.