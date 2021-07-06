🏀 Remy Martin Heading to Kansas for 2021-22 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Super-senior transfer guard Remy Martin has removed his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and will attend Kansas for the 2021-22 season. Martin declared for the draft following the 2020-21 season and announced in May that he would transfer to KU from Arizona State if he did not remain draft eligible.

“I was blessed with the opportunity to put my name in the draft,” Martin said. “The main objective was to learn what I needed to do to get better and try to be the best player I can be. It was pretty easy when it came to Kansas, playing for such a historic program and a Hall of Fame coach. I want to be a part of it. I want to be part of the brotherhood and help the team win as much as I can.”

“After recent conversations, we have anticipated that Remy would withdraw from the draft and come to KU,” head coach Bill Self said. “Remy is a guy that had great success at Arizona State being preseason first-team AP All-American last year, first team all-conference the last two years, and sixth man of the year in his league his freshman season. We saw him up close on two different occasions where he got the best of us. I’m certainly glad he’s on our side moving forward. I think those are all reasons to be excited about him coming here and helping our basketball team achieve special things this upcoming season.”

Martin is a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning second-team honors as a sophomore and first team his junior and senior seasons. A native of Chatsworth, California, Martin became just the second player in ASU history to be named all-league three times. As a freshman in 2017-18 Martin was named co-Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year.

In 2020-21, Martin led the Pac-12 with 19.1 points per game, including 21.5 ppg in conference play. He posted a conference-best four, 30-point outings and his 12 games of 20 or more points for the season were also a Pac-12 best. Martin also averaged 2.04 three-point field goals made, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 2020-21.

In 2019-20, Martin averaged 19.1 points per game, which ranked second in the conference. He also averaged 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and made 63 3-point field goals during his junior campaign. His sophomore season, Martin averaged 12.9 points, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals at ASU.

For his career Martin enters Kansas with 1,754 points, 466 assists, 151 steals and 176 three-point field goals made.