🏀 Same Old Song And Dance

One would have to go back 10,938 days to find when the Kansas men’s basketball team fell short in a league opener. That day, Jan. 8, 1991, the Jayhawks opened up Big Eight play at Oklahoma, where the Sooners edged a six-point victory, 88-82.

Since then, no one in the Big 12 Conference has been more dominant during that 30-year stretch of conference openers than the Jayhawks. The toughness and resiliency that is meshed in the fabric of tradition has proved itself time and time again as KU has downed each current and former member of the Big 12 Conference at least once.

The most impressive part of that string of victories is that 60-percent of those came in enemy territory, while 33-percent came against ranked foes.