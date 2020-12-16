🏈 #RUN21 Signing Day Spotlight: Wide Receivers

The Kansas wide receiver group is known for their ability to make plays and the corps led by Emmett Jones added a pair of play-makers on National Signing Day.

The Jayhawks, and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones, signed two players in the early period. Here’s a closer look:

Name: Kelan Robinson

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 183

Hometown: Grand Prarie, Texas

High School: South Grand Prairie HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Brent Whitson…Helped guide team to a 6-2 mark as a senior…High school is currently in state playoffs after 38-14 win in opening round…Has 10 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns so far during his senior season…SI All-American candidate.

Name: Majik Rector

Height/Weight: 5’9″, 152

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

High School: Lancaster HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Two-time MVP at the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 in Dallas…Coached by Chris Gilbert…Has led team to 9-0 record and spot in the state playoffs…Has posted 40 catches for 796 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior…Has also rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries…Had six catches for 104 yards in his final regular season game of his career against White HS.