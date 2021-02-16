🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Chicago Born, Lawrence Made

Sherron Collins had the deck stacked against him from the beginning. Small in stature. A violence-filled neighborhood. And a father that was in and out of jail and his life. Despite the challenges, Sherron found role models who would teach him right from wrong, and how to excel in life. That translated to the hardwood, as he became one of the top high school point guards in the country. And when Kansas calls, you listen, and after he arrived in Lawrence, he turned his Jayhawk career into an epic one. He was a consensus first-team All-American, a two-time All-Big 12 selection, and he helped Kansas bring home its first national title since 1988. With his jersey hanging in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse, there’s no debating Collins’ legacy. He’s an all-timer. And considering how much he had to overcome early in life, it makes his story all the more inspirational.

