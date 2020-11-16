Though Virtual, Ladies Night Out Continues as KU Men’s Hoops Raises Money for Cancer Research
LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the 11th-straight year, Kansas men’s basketball hosted Ladies Night Out presented by LMH Health Monday, an event which raises money for cancer research. Due to the worldwide pandemic, the 2020 event was conducted virtually.
Approximately 100 women participated on a Zoom videoconference, which lasted roughly two hours showing a behind-the-scenes look at the KU men’s basketball program. The event supports cancer treatment and research at LMH Health and the KU Cancer Center. Many of the participants in Ladies Night Out are cancer survivors or have been directly affected by the disease.
“This is one of our favorite events every year,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “With the limits we have with you all not being here, we are going to do the best we possibly can to raise some money for a cause that affects so many.”
Sponsors for the 2020 Ladies Night Out included LMH Health, Crown Toyota in Lawrence and the Kansas Lottery. As in the past, silent auction and raffles items added to the efforts to raise funds for cancer research.
The event began with head coach Bill Self introducing with each player on the 2020-21 roster, assistant coach and staff member. The Zoom participants then had the opportunity to ask the student-athletes questions. From there, the coaches did a scouting report/chalk talk presentation, showing what goes into a game plan for the Jayhawks. That was followed by a strength and conditioning demonstration by director of sport performance Dr. Ramsey Nijem with student-athletes Chris Teahan and Gethro Muscadin. The evening concluded with a Q&A session with the KU coaches.
“This is my fifth Ladies Night and definitely a little different with it being on Zoom this year,” KU redshirt senior Mitch Lightfoot said. “This is a great event, for a great cause and I know the guys and myself are excited to help raise some money for cancer research.”
Ladies Night Out is one of several Jayhawks for the Cure events that takes place throughout the calendar year. Pink out games for KU’s 18 varsity home events also raise awareness and funds for the cause. Student-athletes, coaches and staff work together with the university and the community of Lawrence to raise money for cancer research at LMH Health and the KU Cancer Center.