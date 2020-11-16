Though Virtual, Ladies Night Out Continues as KU Men’s Hoops Raises Money for Cancer Research

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the 11th-straight year, Kansas men’s basketball hosted Ladies Night Out presented by LMH Health Monday, an event which raises money for cancer research. Due to the worldwide pandemic, the 2020 event was conducted virtually.

Approximately 100 women participated on a Zoom videoconference, which lasted roughly two hours showing a behind-the-scenes look at the KU men’s basketball program. The event supports cancer treatment and research at LMH Health and the KU Cancer Center. Many of the participants in Ladies Night Out are cancer survivors or have been directly affected by the disease.

“This is one of our favorite events every year,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “With the limits we have with you all not being here, we are going to do the best we possibly can to raise some money for a cause that affects so many.”