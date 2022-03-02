👟 Trio of Jayhawks Qualify for NCAA Indoor Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The NCAA Division I men’s and women’s track & field and cross country committee announced the 2022 NCAA Indoor track & field championship participants on Tuesday, which includes three Jayhawks who will compete in the Championship meet March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala.

Among the Jayhawks that qualified are Rylee Anderson (high jump), Zach Bradford (pole vault) and Clayton Simms (pole vault).

To qualify, individuals must have been among the top-16 in their respective event based on the descending TFRRS list for the season. Among the Jayhawks qualifying for the Championships, Bradford and Anderson make repeat appearances, while Simms makes his NCAA Indoor Championship debut as a freshman.

Entering the NCAA Indoor Championships, Bradford, a junior from Bloomington, Ill., ranks third in the pole vault with a top clearance of 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.). Bradford is coming off his first-career Big 12 indoor title at the Big 12 Indoor Championship on Feb. 25-26.

Simms, of Watson, La., qualifies for his first-career NCAA Indoor Championship in the pole vault with a top season clearance of 5.45m (17-10.5 ft.). Simms placed second at the Big 12 Indoor Championship last week, clearing 5.37m (17-7.25 ft.).

In the women’s high jump, Anderson, of Longmont, Colo., is coming off a school record performance of 1.87m (6-1.5 ft.) to win her second-consecutive Big 12 title in the women’s high jump. Anderson’s clearance broke the 29-year school record held by Mary Beth Labowski (1.86m (6-1.25 ft.), with her mark ranking No. 7 in the NCAA this season.

ESPN3 will stream the championships live starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time Friday, March 11 and starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, March 12. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, March 13 on ESPNU.

