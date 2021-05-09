⚾ Vosik Lifts Kansas to Walk-Off Win Over No. 24 Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks used a bases loaded walk to secure a walk-off victory in the series finale against No. 24 Oklahoma State, beating the Cowboys, 8-7, Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Jayhawks trailed by a run entering the final inning. Jack Wagner led off with a walk and Dylan Ditzenberger followed with a triple down the right field line to score Wagner and knot the game at 7-7. Oklahoma State followed by intentionally walking Maui Ahuna and Tavian Josenberger to load the bases.

Brett Vosik stepped up to the plate and earned a four-pitch walk to score Ditzenberger and secure the walk-off victory. The win improved Kansas to 26-23 on the season and 5-13 in the Big 12.

Everhett Hazelwood earned the start for Kansas and pitched through three innings before Ryan Vanderhei pitched a career-high 2.2 innings while tallying a career-best five strikeouts. Daniel Hegarty bridged the gap between Vanderhei and Jonah Ulane. Ulane pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn his third victory of the season.

Oklahoma State (27-15-1, 10-11 Big 12) grabbed an early lead, scoring two runs in the first and second innings each.

Kansas responded in the bottom of the third, scoring three runs to narrow the gap to one.

Ditzenberger singled to left field with one out and two batters later, Josenberger singled to bring Ditzenberger home.

Skyler Messinger doubled in the next at-bat, which pushed Josenberger to third. Vosik followed with a two-RBI single, bringing in Josenberger and Messinger.

With the score holding steady at 4-3 through four innings, Oklahoma State increased its lead with a single run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

The Jayhawks were able to get to OSU starter Bryce Osmond in the sixth. Kansas started the inning with a single by Anthony Tulimero and Tom Lichty followed with a double to left field, scoring the first run of the inning. James Cosentino followed it up with a single up the middle, bringing home Lichty.

Wagner was hit by the pitch, which brought Ditzenberger to the plate. He tallied a single over the outstretched arm of the OSU shortstop to score Cosentino for the third and final run of the inning.

Ditzenberger finished the day 3-for-5 with two RBI and his ninth-inning triple. Vosik tallied three RBI, while Josenberger, Lichty and Cosentino each had an RBI in the win.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Kansas State May 14-16 at Hoglund Ballpark for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.