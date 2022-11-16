🏀 Wilson, Dick Power Kansas to Win Over Duke in Champions Classic

INDIANAPOLIS – Jalen Wilson scored a career high 25 points and freshman Gradey Dick scored seven crucial points late to lift the No. 6/5 Kansas Jayhawks to a 69-64 win over No. 7/8 Duke Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks finished the game on a 15-5 run over the final 4:37 to secure their sixth Champions Classic win in their last seven appearances. Wilson finished with 11 rebounds as well to notch his second double-double of the season.

Trailing 59-54 with 4:37 to play, Wilson hit a turnaround jumper in the lane to cut it to three with just over four minutes remaining.

The Duke lead was then cut to one at the 2:41 mark when Kevin McCullar Jr. scored on a putback to make it 59-58. Kansas then took its first lead since the 9:12 mark when Dick hit the only 3-pointer of the half for Kansas to make it 61-59. Duke answered back with a 3 of its own to retake the lead at 62-61 with 2:02 to play.

That was the last time Duke would lead, however.

Dick scored again off an alley-oop from Dajuan Harris Jr. to retake the lead at 63-62 with 1:39 to play. Dick scored again after an offensive foul on Duke to increase the lead to three at 65-62 with 1:04 left.

After a defensive stop, KJ Adams Jr. scored on a layup to make it 67-62 and ice the game for the Jayhawks.

Wilson has now started the season with a pair of double-doubles in his first three games and also became the first Jayhawk to have two double-doubles in the State Farm Champions Classic after posting one in 2020.

Harris posted a career-high 10 assists in the win as well. He is the first Jayhawk with double-digit assists in a game since Devon Dotson had 11 assists on February 8, 2020 at TCU.

Trailing 6-5 just more than three minutes into the game, the Jayhawks went on their first run of the game, going on a 12-0 spurt to take an 11-point lead. Wilson started the run with a layup and a jumper before McCullar Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the corner.