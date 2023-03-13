🏌️Jayhawks Have Strong 36 Holes to Start The Johnnie-O

St. Simons Island, Georgia – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team had a strong day one at the Johnnie-O Invitational in St. Simons Island, Georgia on Monday, playing 36 holes and shooting a team score of 564 to finish the day tied for fourth place.

The Jayhawks shot better than two teams ranked higher than them. Those teams were No. 43 UNCG and No. 50 Michigan State. No. 37 Ohio State leads after the first day with a score of-1, they are followed by No. 25 Kansas State (+1), No. 42 Notre Dame (+2), Kansas (+4), and No. 30 Cincinnati (+4) to round out the top five.

The trio of juniors Gunnar Broin, William Duquette, and Cecil Belisle had a strong day to help propel the Jayhawks. Broin shot a 139 (-1) for the day which included four birdies and an eagle on hole 15, a 565 yard par five. He is tied for seventh going into day two. Duquette and Belisle both shot a 141 (+2). Freshman Will King made his spring season debut and shot a 143 (+4) with five birdies.

I thought we got off to a good start in the morning and played solid. Things got a little sloppy in the 2nd round and we just didn’t play well. Gunnar had a nice day today at one-under, and Cecil, William, and Will were solid. – Head Coach Jamie Bermel

Redshirt junior Zach Sokolosky is competing as an individual and shot a 149 (+9).

Kansas tees off tomorrow at 7:45am via a shotgun start. Live scoring for the event cant be found via Golfstat