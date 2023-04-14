🏌️Jayhawks Look to Defend Hawkeye Invitational Crown in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team will look to defend its title at the Hawkeye Invitational this weekend at Finkbine Golf Course.

The Jayhawks earned the win at the Hawkeye Invitational last year, finishing at -12, two shots ahead of host Iowa. This year, the Jayhawks will look to make it two in a row with play now set to begin Friday afternoon.

The tournament was originally scheduled to begin Saturday morning with 36 holes and the final 18 on Sunday. However, with inclement weather expected to hit Iowa City on Saturday night, the field will play the first 18 on Friday and the final 36 on Saturday.

Coach Jamie Bermel will go with a lineup of juniors Gunnar Broin, William Duquette, Davis Cooper and Cecil Belisle and freshman Will King. Junior Zach Sokolosky will play as an individual.

“We’re hoping to get in 36 holes on Saturday, and no golf on Sunday,” Bermel said. “Obviously we need to adjust and be ready to play when the gun goes off this afternoon.”

Cooper and Duquette both played in the event last year. Cooper shot a final round 67 to finish tied for 15th at +2, while Duquette finished tied for 32nd at +6. Duquette’s game is in fine form entering this year’s tournament after he finished tied for fourth last time out at the Cowboy Classic in Arizona. Duquette was under-par in all three of his rounds there, putting together rounds of 69, 71 and 70 to finish 6-under for his best finish of the season. He has been inside the Top 10 in two of his last three events.

Broin also had a strong showing in Arizona for the Jayhawks. He finished T6 with rounds of 66, 74 and 73. He has been inside the Top 10 in four of his last seven events and inside the Top 20 in five of the seven. Broin leads the team with a scoring average of 71.81.

King finished just outside the Top 20 in Arizona, tying for 21st after an opening-round 69. Belisle finished tied for 38th, while Cooper finished T73. Sokolosky, who played as an individual in Arizona as well, finished tied for 49th.

Live stats for the Hawkeye Invitational will be available through Golfstat.