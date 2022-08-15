🏐 Jayhawks Add Brian Tate as Volunteer Assistant Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Raymond Bechard has appointed Brian Tate as the new volunteer assistant coach for Kansas volleyball.

Tate is currently the Associate Director of Adidas Dynasty Volleyball Club where he serves as the lead coach for 15s-16s, technical director, recruiting director while being the club’s assigned director to the satellite club Dynasty Academy.

In 2020-21, Tate was named the AVCA 15s National Coach of the Year.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Tate led the Dynasty Volleyball Club to a record of 68-8.

Beginning in June 2017, he was named the head coach for Adidas Volleyball. Tate is currently the head coach for 16-1 and 18-1. In 2021, he coached 15 to an Open National title.

Tate was the assistant volleyball coach at Rockhurst University from 2014-2020. He assisted in the overall coaching, organization and supervision of a competitive DII program. Tate helped with the development of players and the recruitment of student-athletes.

He helped Rockhurst to a record of 186-43 in six years, including four 30-win seasons, with six trips to the NCAA Division II national tournament and GLVC conference tournament. Tate took part in five trips to the Sweet Sixteen, three to the Elite Eight and two to the Final Four.

While at Rockhurst, Tate helped coach 11 AVCA All-Americans, the 2015 DII Player of the Year, the 2018 Midwest Region Player of the Year, two Elite 90 award winners, the 2019 GLVC Player of the year and 27 All-GLVC performers.

Tate got his bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education and English from Rockhurst in May 2017.