📈 Self Captures 700th Career Win

Kansas head coach Bill Self claimed his 700th victory in his 27-year head coaching career with Saturday’s 60-46 win over TCU. Self entered the day with an overall record of 699-214 with coaching stops at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000), Illinois (2000-03) and Kansas (2003-present). He has seen 492 of those 700 wins come during his time in Lawrence. The first win of Self’s career came on Nov. 26, 1993 as the head man at Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles topped Sam Houston State, 78-66.

Bill Self Coaching Milestones Win # Date School Opponent (Score) 1 11/26/93 Oral Roberts vs. Sam Houston State (78-66) 100 11/24/99 Tulsa vs. Georgia State (100-73) 200 2/22/03 Illinois vs. Northwestern (73-61) 300 2/10/07 Kansas at Missouri (94-74) 400 2/13/10 Kansas vs. Iowa State (73-69) 500 2/25/13 Kansas at Iowa State (108-96 ot) 600 12/6/16 Kansas vs. UMKC (105-62) 700 2/8/20 Kansas at TCU (60-46)