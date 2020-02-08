📈 Self Captures 700th Career Win
Kansas head coach Bill Self claimed his 700th victory in his 27-year head coaching career with Saturday’s 60-46 win over TCU. Self entered the day with an overall record of 699-214 with coaching stops at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000), Illinois (2000-03) and Kansas (2003-present). He has seen 492 of those 700 wins come during his time in Lawrence. The first win of Self’s career came on Nov. 26, 1993 as the head man at Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles topped Sam Houston State, 78-66.
|Bill Self Coaching Milestones
|Win #
|Date
|School
|Opponent (Score)
|1
|11/26/93
|Oral Roberts
|vs. Sam Houston State (78-66)
|100
|11/24/99
|Tulsa
|vs. Georgia State (100-73)
|200
|2/22/03
|Illinois
|vs. Northwestern (73-61)
|300
|2/10/07
|Kansas
|at Missouri (94-74)
|400
|2/13/10
|Kansas
|vs. Iowa State (73-69)
|500
|2/25/13
|Kansas
|at Iowa State (108-96 ot)
|600
|12/6/16
|Kansas
|vs. UMKC (105-62)
|700
|2/8/20
|Kansas
|at TCU (60-46)
More notes on Bill Self’s 700th win
- Self is the 31st person to hit the 700-win plateau at the Division I level and is the eighth active head coach.
- He is the second-youngest coach to earn his 700th win. At 57 years, 1 month and 12 days old, Self trails only Bob Knight, who tallied his 700th victory at 56 years, 4 months, 12 days.
- Self is the sixth-fastest in NCAA history to reach his 700th DI victory earning it in his 914th game. This outpaces KU’s all-time winningest coach, Phog Allen, who was the seventh-fastest to win No. 700, needing 938 contests to hit the milestone.