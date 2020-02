📈 Self Captures 700th Career Win

Kansas head coach Bill Self claimed his 700th victory in his 27-year head coaching career with Saturday’s 60-46 win over TCU. Self entered the day with an overall record of 699-214 with coaching stops at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000), Illinois (2000-03) and Kansas (2003-present). He has seen 492 of those 700 wins come during his time in Lawrence. The first win of Selfโ€™s career came on Nov. 26, 1993 as the head man at Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles topped Sam Houston State, 78-66.

Bill Self Coaching Milestones Win # Date School Opponent (Score) 1 11/26/93 Oral Roberts vs. Sam Houston State (78-66) 100 11/24/99 Tulsa vs. Georgia State (100-73) 200 2/22/03 Illinois vs. Northwestern (73-61) 300 2/10/07 Kansas at Missouri (94-74) 400 2/13/10 Kansas vs. Iowa State (73-69) 500 2/25/13 Kansas at Iowa State (108-96 ot) 600 12/6/16 Kansas vs. UMKC (105-62) 700 2/8/20 Kansas at TCU (60-46)