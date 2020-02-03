🔥 Dok All-Time NCAA Leader in Field-Goal Percentage

Senior Udoka Azubuike leads the nation in field goal percentage at 76.0% through 22 games. A dunking machine, Azubuike is vying to earn the honor for the second time in his career. In 2017-18, Azubuike ended first in NCAA Division I in field goal percentage at 77.0% and he was the only player shooting 70% or better with a minimum of five shots made per game.

In 2017-18, Azubuike crushed the Big 12 single-season record of 69.3%, set by Ricardo Ratliffe of Missouri in 2011-12, and the KU season mark of 64.6% set by Mark Randall in 1988-89. In fact, Azubuike’s 77.0% ranks second all-time behind Devontae Cacok of UNC-Wilmington, who set the NCAA record in 2016-17 at 80.0%.

History has shown that it isn’t easy to lead the nation in a statistic. Azubuike’s feat in 2017-18 marked only the third time a Jayhawk led the country in a season stat, with the other two by KU All-Americans. KU legend Clyde Lovellette led the NCAA in scoring average in 1951-52 (28.6 ppg). Thomas Robinson led the country in double-doubles with 27 during the 2011-12 season.