🥎 Jayhawks Travel to Fayetteville for Wooo Pig Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball (5-4) hits the road to travel to Fayetteville, Ark. for five games at the Wooo Pig Classic from March 5-7 taking on Arkansas, Drake and Northwestern State.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 4-1 performance last weekend at the 2021 UTSA Classic and are looking to keep the bats and momentum going this weekend.

Here’s what to know about the Jayhawks entering this weekend:

At Arkansas

The Jayhawks and the Razorbacks square off for the 27th time in program history on Friday afternoon. Kansas holds an all-time series record of 17-9 with an 8-4 record in Fayetteville. The last game between the two programs was March 10, 2020 where the Jayhawks dropped a 0-1 result.

Friday’s game will be KU’s only broadcasted game this weekend. The broadcast in on SEC Network+ with Dorian Craft and Megan Turk on the call. Links can be found on Kansas softball’s schedule page.

Vs. Drake

Kansas and Drake are facing off for the ninth and 10th times in programs history. KU holds a 6-2 overall record heading into the first game and a 1-0 lead on neutral turf. The two teams last faced each other on March 7, 2020 where the Jayhawks took the W, 14-8.

Vs. Northwestern State

KU first and only meeting with Northwestern State was on March 31, 1979. The Jayhawks defeated the Lady Demons, 8-2.

Gayre Greatness

Shelby Gayre was able to have a banner 2020 season, despite it being cut short. Not only did Gayre lead the team with a .393 average, she also led the team with 11 home runs, 24 RBI and 13 walks. She was named a second-team All-American by Softball America.

Gayre has started the 2021 season where she finished 2020. Through nine games, Gayre leads the team with five home runs, is second in RBIs (11) and second in slugging percentage (.867). Last weekend in San Antonio, the redshirt junior recorded four hits – including three home runs – five RBIs and four runs.

From the Circle

Six Jayhawks have appeared in the circle this season pitching a minimum of 2.1 innings with 70 strikeouts. Tatum Goff leads the way with 18.0 IP and 25 strikeouts – including a career-high 13 last weekend against UTSA. The sophomore is posting a 1.94 ERA and has a 2-0 record on the season

Junior Lexy Mills adds 15 strikeouts while freshman Kasey Hamilton has 14. Mills is also sitting 12th in the NCAA for fewest hits allowed per seven innings having only given up three in 9.1 IP and sits 22nd in strikeouts per seven innings.

Hailey Reed rounds out the top four with 11 strikeouts through 17.1 innings pitched with Hannah Todd and Savanna DesRochers each adding three and two strikeouts, respectively.

Ramsey/Travieso Double Punch

Sydnee Ramsey and Tarin Travieso show their experience week after week. The two sit in the top-two spots for multi-hit games (three), multi-RBI games (four) and longest reach base streaks (Ramsey-nine, Travieso-eight).

Ramsey leads the team with a .448 average with 13 hits, 10 runs scored and nine RBI. Ramsey is also a key part of KU’s defense helping turn four double plays this season

Travieso is batting .385 with 10 hits, 13 RBIs and six runs scored. The senior averages 1.44 RBIs per game to sit T-38th in the NCAA. She has three home runs and two double this season.

Last Weekend – UTSA Classic

The Jayhawks went 4-1 last weekend in San Antonio, Texas at the 2021 UTSA Classic. KU finished with 13 home runs to bring the season total to 19 and rank sixth in the NCAA for home runs per game (2.11). Six different Jayhawks contributed to the 13 with Ramsey, Morgyn Wynne and Gayre each hitting three.

Travieso led the charge offensively batting .500 with seven hits, two home runs, 11 RBIs and five runs. Ramsey added seven hits of her own and scored nine runs with five RBI.

19

The Jayhawks hit 13 home runs last weekend at the 2021 UTSA Classic to bring the season total to 19. KU sits sixth in the NCAA for home runs per game with 2.11. Seven different players have recorded at least one home run this season.

13

Sophomore, Goff, finished with a career-high 13 strikeouts against UTSA on Feb. 27. Goff surpassed her previous career high of eight that was set in 2020 against James Madison.

8

Brittany Jackson is eight bases away from hitting the 150-career total bases mark. The senior looks to surpass the 150 mark after ending the shortened 2020 season with 51 total bases.

4

The Jayhawk defense have turned four-double plays this season, including three last weekend in San Antonio.

58

The Jayhawks have scored 58 runs this season spread over nine games. This number ranks the team 38th in the NCAA.

6

Six Jayhawks started all nine games this season, including: Ramsey, Gayre, Madison Hirsch, Travieso, Wynne and Macy Omli.