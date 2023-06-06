👟 11 Jayhawks Qualify for 2023 NCAA Outdoor Nationals

AUSTIN, Texas. – The Kansas track and field team will see 11 athletes competing at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which take place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

The competition will start on Wednesday with the first five events of the men’s decathlon, which will feature freshman Tayton Klein (No. 24) and sophomore Alexander Jung (No. 21) representing the Jayhawks.

Sophomore Clayton Simms will then follow in the men’s pole vault starting at 6:30 p.m., making his fourth-career Nationals appearance (twice indoor, twice outdoor).

Juniors Michael Joseph, Cameron Wilmington and A.J. Green will all be running in the semifinals of their respective events: Joseph takes on the men’s 400m at 8:00 p.m., Green has the men’s 800m at 8:14 p.m., and Wilmington will run the men’s 400m hurdles at 8:30 p.m.

Senior Patrick Larrison will be the final Jayhawk to compete on Wednesday, qualifying in the men’s shot put, which will also begin at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday will be a lighter day for Kansas, with Klein and Jung wrapping up the back half of the decathlon, which will get rolling at noon. Then, junior Lona Latema will take on the women’s 3k steeplechase semifinal at 8:02 p.m.

On Friday, there will be two guaranteed competitors from Kansas in sophomore Dimitrios Pavlidis (men’s discus throw, 7:30 p.m.) and junior Chandler Gibbens (men’s 5k, 9:55 p.m.). Should they qualify, Joseph, Green and Wilmington would have finals on Friday, which get underway at 9:02 p.m., 9:14 p.m. and 9:27 p.m., respectively.

Saturday will have one guaranteed Kansas competitor, with senior Rylee Anderson competing in her final women’s high jump as a Jayhawk. That event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Then, should Latema qualify for the 3k steeple finals, she will compete at 8:24 p.m. on Saturday night.

For the most updated information regarding this year’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, be sure to check back in at this link.