17 Jayhawks Receive Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award

IRVING, Texas – Seventeen University of Kansas student-athletes have been honored with the 2022 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award – the Big 12 Conference’s highest academic honor.

A total of 164 Big 12 student-athletes were selected as honorees. The 17 Kansas student-athletes honored mark the fourth-highest total of any school in the conference.

In order to be eligible for the accolade, student-athletes must have lettered at least once in their career, while maintaining residence at their institution for at least one academic year. The honoree, which can only be recognized once, should have 100 hours of earned credit with a cumulative grade-point average of 2.80 at the time of the nomination.

For Kansas, baseball, football, rowing, swimming & diving, volleyball, women’s golf and women’s track & field, are the programs represented.

The full list of KU winners includes:

Casey Burnham, Baseball

Nick Channel, Football

Abigail Benedict, Rowing

Danielle Brunig, Rowing

Jenna Lenherr, Rowing

Arianna McCue, Rowing

Ava Winkels, Rowing

Dewi Blose, Swim & Dive

Claire Campbell, Swim & Dive

Paige Riekhof, Swim & Dive

Kate Steward, Swim & Dive

Kaitlyn Witt, Swim & Dive

Jenny Mosser, Volleyball

Audri Suter, Volleyball

Abby Glynn, Women’s Golf

Addie Coppinger, Track & Field

Sommer Herner, Track & Field

The award is in memory of Lage, who served as the Oklahoma State faculty athletics representative with the NCAA and the Big Eight/Big 12 Conference from 1983 until his death in 2007. He was the chairman on three occasions (1985-86, 93-94 and 2003-04).

Lage had been a member of the Oklahoma State family since 1966, when he joined the College of Business Administration as an assistant professor. During his tenure at OSU, he served as the director of graduate studies in the department of economics (1974-77), head of the department of economics and ﬁnance (1978-84), director of the OSU Center for International Trade and Development (1985-87), and associate dean for research and graduate programs in the college of business administration (1997-2004).

The Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipients’ names will be featured on the video board at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships, scheduled for March 10-13 at the T-Mobile Center and March 11-14 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.