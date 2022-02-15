🏊♀️ 22 Jayhawks Represented on Academic All-Big 12 Teams
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas swimming & diving was represented by 22 individuals on the Academic All-Big 12 teams, the Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday, highlighted by a league-best six individuals with a 4.0 GPA.
“Our team works hard in the classroom and we appreciate being recognized by the Big 12 Conference,” head coach Clark Campbell said. “Big thanks to our academic advisor, Laura Jacobsen for setting the bar high for our team.”
Kansas had the most individuals recognized with a 4.0 GPA including, Mackenzie Bravence, Dannie Dilsaver, Lauren Gryboski, Greta Olsen, Paige Riekhof and Kate Steward. A total of 10 individuals were recognized with a 4.0 GPA.
Kansas’ fall semester was among the top in the country, as the Jayhawks were recognized as a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-American team with a 3.72 GPA, which tied for sixth highest in the country.
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.
See below for the full list of 22 Jayhawks recognized on the Academic All-Big 12 teams:
First Team
Dewi Blose, Sr., Management & Leadership and Supply Chain Management
Mackenzie Bravence*, Jr., Speech, Language & Hearing Disorders
Katie Callahan, Sr., Accounting
Claire Campbell, Sr., Exercise Science
Kara Church, So., Psychology and Applied Behavior Sciences
Taylor Conley, So., Biology
Brooke Dalbey, So., Management & Leadership
Dannie Dilsaver*, Sr., Master’s in Applied Statistics, Analysis & Data Science
Erin Downey, Jr., Political Science
Amanda Fingerut, Jr., Speech, Language & Hearing Disorders
Alison Grass, Sr., Exercise Science
Lauren Gryboski, So., Human Biology
Amelie Lessing, Jr., Exercise Science
Autumn Looney, Jr., Management & Leadership
Greta Olsen*, Sr., Mechanical Engineering
Paige Riekhof*, Sr., Elementary Education
Kate Steward*, Sr., Elementary Education
Katie Stonehocker, So., Accounting and Finance
Ellie Wehrmann, So., Exercise Science
Kaitlyn Witt, Sr., Mechanical Engineering
Second Team
Claudia Dougan, So., Management & Leadership
Emma Walker, So., Elementary Education Unified