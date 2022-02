🏊‍♀️ 22 Jayhawks Represented on Academic All-Big 12 Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas swimming & diving was represented by 22 individuals on the Academic All-Big 12 teams, the Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday, highlighted by a league-best six individuals with a 4.0 GPA.

โ€œOur team works hard in the classroom and we appreciate being recognized by the Big 12 Conference,โ€ head coach Clark Campbell said. โ€œBig thanks to our academic advisor, Laura Jacobsen for setting the bar high for our team.โ€

Kansas had the most individuals recognized with a 4.0 GPA including, Mackenzie Bravence, Dannie Dilsaver, Lauren Gryboski, Greta Olsen, Paige Riekhof and Kate Steward. A total of 10 individuals were recognized with a 4.0 GPA.

Kansasโ€™ fall semester was among the top in the country, as the Jayhawks were recognized as a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-American team with a 3.72 GPA, which tied for sixth highest in the country.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their teamโ€™s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

See below for the full list of 22 Jayhawks recognized on the Academic All-Big 12 teams:

First Team

Dewi Blose, Sr., Management & Leadership and Supply Chain Management

Mackenzie Bravence*, Jr., Speech, Language & Hearing Disorders

Katie Callahan,ย Sr., Accounting

Claire Campbell, Sr., Exercise Science

Kara Church, So., Psychology and Applied Behavior Sciences

Taylor Conley, So., Biology

Brooke Dalbey, So., Management & Leadership

Dannie Dilsaver*, Sr., Masterโ€™s in Applied Statistics, Analysis & Data Science

Erin Downey, Jr., Political Science

Amanda Fingerut, Jr., Speech, Language & Hearing Disorders

Alison Grass, Sr., Exercise Science

Lauren Gryboski, So., Human Biology

Amelie Lessing, Jr., Exercise Science

Autumn Looney, Jr., Management & Leadership

Greta Olsen*, Sr., Mechanical Engineering

Paige Riekhof*, Sr., Elementary Education

Kate Steward*, Sr., Elementary Education

Katie Stonehocker, So., Accounting and Finance

Ellie Wehrmann, So., Exercise Science

Kaitlyn Witt, Sr., Mechanical Engineering

Second Team

Claudia Dougan, So., Management & Leadership

Emma Walker, So., Elementary Education Unified