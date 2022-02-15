🏊‍♀️ 22 Jayhawks Represented on Academic All-Big 12 Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas swimming & diving was represented by 22 individuals on the Academic All-Big 12 teams, the Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday, highlighted by a league-best six individuals with a 4.0 GPA.

“Our team works hard in the classroom and we appreciate being recognized by the Big 12 Conference,” head coach Clark Campbell said. “Big thanks to our academic advisor, Laura Jacobsen for setting the bar high for our team.”

Kansas had the most individuals recognized with a 4.0 GPA including, Mackenzie Bravence, Dannie Dilsaver, Lauren Gryboski, Greta Olsen, Paige Riekhof and Kate Steward. A total of 10 individuals were recognized with a 4.0 GPA.

Kansas’ fall semester was among the top in the country, as the Jayhawks were recognized as a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-American team with a 3.72 GPA, which tied for sixth highest in the country.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

See below for the full list of 22 Jayhawks recognized on the Academic All-Big 12 teams:

First Team

Dewi Blose, Sr., Management & Leadership and Supply Chain Management

Mackenzie Bravence*, Jr., Speech, Language & Hearing Disorders

Katie Callahan, Sr., Accounting

Claire Campbell, Sr., Exercise Science

Kara Church, So., Psychology and Applied Behavior Sciences

Taylor Conley, So., Biology

Brooke Dalbey, So., Management & Leadership

Dannie Dilsaver*, Sr., Master’s in Applied Statistics, Analysis & Data Science

Erin Downey, Jr., Political Science

Amanda Fingerut, Jr., Speech, Language & Hearing Disorders

Alison Grass, Sr., Exercise Science

Lauren Gryboski, So., Human Biology

Amelie Lessing, Jr., Exercise Science

Autumn Looney, Jr., Management & Leadership

Greta Olsen*, Sr., Mechanical Engineering

Paige Riekhof*, Sr., Elementary Education

Kate Steward*, Sr., Elementary Education

Katie Stonehocker, So., Accounting and Finance

Ellie Wehrmann, So., Exercise Science

Kaitlyn Witt, Sr., Mechanical Engineering

Second Team

Claudia Dougan, So., Management & Leadership

Emma Walker, So., Elementary Education Unified