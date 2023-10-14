⛳ 28th-Ranked Kansas to Close out Fall Season at Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship

Tournament: Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship

Course: Cherokee Country Club

Par/Yards: 71/5,965

When: Oct. 15-17

Participating Teams: Chattanooga, #10 Clemson, ETSU, #28 Kansas, Kansas State, Kent State, #46 Louisville, #39 Maryland, NC State, #8 Ole Miss, #26 Pepperdine, Tennessee, #16 UCF and Wisconsin

Live Stats: Golfstat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 28th-ranked KU Women’s Golf team is set for the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship at Cherokee Country Club for the team’s final event of the fall season.

Head Coach Lindsay Kuhle and the Jayhawks will travel with a lineup of juniors Jordan Rothman, Lauren Clark, Lily Hirst, Johanna Ebner and freshman Lyla Louderbaugh.

“Another great field this week in Knoxville,” said Kuhle. “This is a great town with a great golf course. The weather is expected to be great fall golf weather for the event. We’ve been working on our wedges and putting this week and are confident with those parts of our game.”

The Jayhawks are coming off a fourth-place finish at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, where Rothman claimed her first collegiate win with a score of -11. Kansas set yet another program record at the event, claiming the team 54-hole record with a score of -14 (850).

Rothman fired rounds of 69-70-66 for the event, posting a score of 205, which set a new Kansas program record for an individual 54-hole score. Rothman’s six-under 66 in the final round was also her career-low as a Jayhawk. The previous individual 54-hole record of 206 was set in 2021 by former Jayhawk Lauren Heinlein. Rothman’s win is the first from a Kansas individual since 2020 (Sera Tadokoro, Louisville Cardinal Cup). Of Kansas’ three tournaments so far, Rothman has been the top producer for the team with a top-20, top-10 and first-place finish.

Clark is coming off her first career top-10 finish as a Jayhawk, tying for ninth at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate with a score of five-under. Clark also has a top-20 finish on the season, tying for 14th at the UNM Dick McGuire Invitational.

Hirst continues to produce as a great addition to the team, transferring from Incarnate Word to Kansas during the offseason. Hirst has notched two top-20 finishes and carries a 72.11 stroke average through four events.

Ebner has competed in two events as an individual for Kansas this fall, tying for 59th and 27th. Ebner will make her first appearance in the five-person lineup this Sunday.

Louderbaugh continues to shine in her freshman campaign, posting two top-20 finishes in her first two collegiate events. Louderbaugh averages 72.22 strokes per round and has carded two rounds in the 60’s.

“This course is very scorable,” Kuhle added. “It has smaller greens and will provide opportunities for birdies if we are able to hit our wedges close this week.”

Live scoring for the event can be found on Golfstat, with tee times beginning at 9:45 a.m. CT on Sunday. Fans can also follow along for live updates with the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter account.