🏀 Agbaji Named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

LOS ANGELES – Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Monday on ESPNU.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2021-22 season thus far, the list comprises of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the John R. Wooden Award. Agbaji is looking to become the third Jayhawk to win the Wooden Award, joining Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).

Named the Big 12 Player of the Week two of the past three weeks (Jan. 17 and 24) and three times this season, Agbaji leads the Big 12 and is 12th nationally in scoring at 20.9 points per game. The Kansas City, Missouri, guard is second in the league in three-point field goal percentage (46.4%, 10th nationally) and in three-point field goals made per game (3.2, 21st nationally). Agbaji has scored 20 or more points in 12 games this season, including a career-high 37 points in KU’s double-overtime win against No. 13 Texas Tech on Jan. 24.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year. Players not chosen to the late season list are still eligible for the Wooden Award National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.

For the complete John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, one can go to here.

Ochai Agbaji’s 2021-22 Honors

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.24.22)

The Sporting News Midseason All-American Second Team

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.17.22)

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Big 12 Player of the Week (11.15.21)

Naismith Trophy Watch List

NABC Player of the Year Watch List

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List

Preseason All-Big 12