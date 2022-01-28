👟 Bradford, Johnson Break Facility Records at Jayhawk Classic on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In Kansas’ final home indoor meet of the 2021-22 season, Anschutz Sports Pavilion saw two facility records fall with Zach Bradford breaking the men’s pole vault facility record and Avryl Johnson breaking the women’s 1,000 meters facility record on Friday.

Friday’s meet was the third and final home meet of the 2021-22 indoor season for the Jayhawks, which has already seen several meet and facility records broken. On Friday, that trend continued.

In the men’s pole vault, Kansas junior Zach Bradford broke his fourth facility record in as many meets, clearing 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.) to break his previous facility record of 5.67m (18-7.25 ft.) set earlier this season.

On the track in the women’s 1,000 meters, junior Avryl Johnson broke a two-year-old facility record by running a 2:47.82, breaking the previous record of 2:49.87 set by Wichita State’s Rebekah Topham. Kansas’ Sommer Herner also ran under the facility record of 2:49.42 to finish second.

In total, the Jayhawks won 17 events throughout both the morning and afternoon sessions, including a pair of victories from sophomore Cameron Wilmington in the 60 meters and 60-meter hurdles. Wilmington started by winning the 60-meter hurdles finals in 8.06, before winning the 60 meters finals in 6.85.

In the men’s weight throw, Kansas’ Nick McMillin continued to improve by increasing his personal best to 16.93m (55-6.50 ft.), which won him the event.

Junior Rylee Anderson continued her impressive season in the women’s high jump after tying the KU school record at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular two weeks ago, by jumping 1.83m (6-0.00 ft.) to win the event.

Following the Jayhawk Classic, Kansas will hit the road for five-straight meets before postseason competition, starting with the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on February 4-5.