⚾️ Buccaneers Offense Overpowers Jayhawks 12-4

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Kansas produced a 4-run inning in the fourth, but it was not enough as Charleston Southern defeated the Jayhawks 12-4 on Wednesday at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. Junior Janson Reeder launched a 3-run homer in the fourth for his third home run of the season.

Redshirt junior Hunter Cranton started on the mound for the Jayhawks, but he was forced out of the game in the third inning with an injury. Freshman Karter Muck came in to replace Cranton and ran into some trouble. The Buccaneers got a 2-run single from Jaylin Rae and an RBI single from Ashton Wilson to make the score 3-0.

Kansas answered in the fourth inning with four runs to take a 4-3 lead. Redshirt sophomore Mike Koszewski led off the inning with a double before freshman Kodey Shojinaga drew a two-out walk. Redshirt sophomore Jake English came up next and delivered a two-out RBI single to left field to cut the deficit to 3-1. Then, Reeder connected on his 3-run blast to give the Jayhawks the advantage.

Charleston Southern (8-10) responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on four hits and two errors. A 2-run single and a fielding error gave them a 6-4 lead.

The Buccaneers added five more runs on six hits in the seventh inning and one in the eighth to push the score to 12-4. Charleston Southern finished the game with 20 hits.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Evan Truitt (1-3)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO

Save: Eddie Olson (1)

Final line: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO

Loss: Gavin Brasosky (0-1)

Final line: 2.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

NOTES

• Kansas dropped below .500 for the first time this season.

• Reeder hit his third home run of the season.

• Chase Jans extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

• Koszewski has an on-base streak of 13 games.

• Collier Cranford snapped his 14-game reached base streak.

UP NEXT

Kansas (7-8) remains in Charleston for a three-game weekend series against The Citadel. The weekend action will begin on Friday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.