🏀 Conference Clash Pits Jayhawks Against Oklahoma State Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks play the first of back-to-back home games on Sunday, Feb. 26, as they host Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse. KU won the first meeting between the teams this season, defeating OSU 80-65 on Dec. 31 in the Big 12 opener.

Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. CT on Sunday and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Josh Klingler and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas is 16-10 (6-9 Big 12) on the year after dropping the Dillons Sunflower Showdown matchup on Wednesday, falling 63-45 at Kansas State. The Jayhawks were led by Zakiyah Franklin, who scored 10 points, and Taiyanna Jackson, who had seven points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots. KU is currently seventh in the Big 12, one game behind West Virginia for sixth and one game ahead of Texas Tech and Kansas State in eighth.

A postseason award candidate, Jackson had seven points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots at Kansas State after recording her league-leading 17th double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds against Oklahoma on Feb. 19. She is on pace to become the first Jayhawk player since Traci Claxton in 1982 to average a double-double for an entire season, with current marks of 15.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.

A two-time Big 12 Player of the Week this season, Jackson is one of six players from a Power Five conference averaging a double-double this season and among the most improved players nationally. Jackson is one of the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award, which is presented to the top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball and one of 15 players named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

Franklin extended her streak of games with 10+ points to 11 with a team-high 10 points at KSU on Wednesday. She is second on the team with 15.3 points per game for the year and 17th on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,371 points scored as a Jayhawk. Franklin also leads the Jayhawks with 86 assists (3.3 per game) and ranks fifth on the team with 26 steals.

Oklahoma State comes to Lawrence on a six-game winning streak and the Cowgirls are third in the Big 12 with a 10-5 mark in league play. OSU is second in the conference in scoring at 78.1 points per game, with six players averaging better than nine points per contest.

Kansas has won three-straight games against Oklahoma State, including an 80-65 victory in Stillwater on Dec. 31. The Jayhawks got 23 points from Holly Kersgieter and a double-double of 17 points and 19 rebounds from Jackson, who was named the Big 12 Player of the Week following the contest. KU and Oklahoma State have played 78 times in series history, with OSU having the all-time advantage, 41-38. Last season, the Jayhawks swept the season series against OSU for the first time since 1996. The last time Kansas swept the Cowgirls in consecutive seasons was in 1985 and 1986.

Up Next

Senior Night at Allen Fieldhouse brings nationally-ranked Iowa State to Lawrence to face the Jayhawks on Wednesday, March 1. Tipoff of that game is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW.