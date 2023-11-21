🏐 Cooper Collects Multiple Awards After Standout Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball’s Reagan Cooper was named both the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I National Player of the Week as well as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after a pair of outstanding performances last week.

Cooper guided the Jayhawks to ranked victories over No. 13 BYU (3-1) and No. 23 Baylor (3-0). The graduate transfer tied a career-high with 25 kills to help Kansas become the first team to beat the Cougars in Provo this season. The victory marked only the eighth time a team has beaten BYU at home in the last nine seasons.

With her 17 kills against Baylor, Cooper surpassed 1,000 career kills, tallying 1,004 total after that match. She also hit .516 on the day, leading the team in both kills and hitting percentage versus the Bears.

Cooper tied for the lead among Big 12 players in kills per set (6.00) and ranked second in points per set (6.43) while finishing fourth in hitting percentage (.463) during the week.

This marks her second career Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor and her first since March 3, 2021. This is the first time she’s won the AVCA National Player of the Week award in her career, and she is the first Kansas athlete to win it since Kelsi Payne back in 2016.