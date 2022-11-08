🏈 Devin Neal Honored as Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ Devin Neal has been named a Doak Walker Co-National Running Back of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday. Neal accounted for 334 total yards in Kansas’ 37-16 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State on November 5.

Neal, of Lawrence, Kansas, becomes Kansas’ first Doak Walker Running Back of the Week honoree and shares the week 10 award with Temple’s Edward Saydee.

The honor comes after Neal was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, after rushing for a career-high 224 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown. Neal added 110 yards receiving on six catches, becoming the first Jayhawk in school history with at least 200+ yards rushing and 100+ yards receiving in a single game.

Neal’s 334 combined yards (224 rushing, 110 receiving) were the most by a Jayhawk since 1991, when Tony Sands combined for 398 yards (396 rush, 2 receiving) against Missouri.

The Doak Walker Award presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum has been awarded to the nation’s top running back since 1990. For the first time, the award is recognizing a national running back of the week this season. A select 20-person committee from the award’s full voting body of media and past winners chooses the weekly recipient. On July 20, a preseason candidates list was released and semifinalists for the award will be named on Nov. 22. A week later, the three finalists will be announced.

The 2022 Doak Walker Award winner will be unveiled live on The Home Depot College Football Awards, televised by ESPN on Dec. 8. The annual banquet, where the winner and the recipient of the 2022 PwC Doak Walker Legends Award will be honored, will take place in February on the SMU campus.

The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935. Visit NCFAA.org for more information.

Kansas’ 37-16 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State made the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, while it was the Jayhawks’ first win over a ranked opponent since 2010 (Georgia Tech).

Kansas (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 12 when they take on Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) in Lubbock. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT.

Other nominees for the week 10 Doak Walker Running Back of the Week Award include Bijan Robinson (Texas) and La’Damian Webb (South Alabama).