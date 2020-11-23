🏀 Devon Dotson Signs Two-Way Contract with His Hometown Chicago Bulls

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas guard Devon Dotson is going home to Chicago as he has signed a two-way contract to play for the Chicago Bulls. Dotson was born and raised in Chicago and moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2011.

Dotson was not selected in the 2020 NBA Draft and in signing a two-way will split service time between the Bulls and the Bulls’ G League team, the Windy City Bulls, in suburban Chicago during the 2020-21 season.

A Consensus All-America Second Team and Wooden Award All-American, Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring at 18.1 ppg, steals (2.1) and free throws made (142). He was a three-time Big 12 Player of the Week in 2019-20 and ranked among the Big 12 leaders in 20-point games (second with nine), field goal percentage (second at 46.8), free throw percentage (fifth at 83.0), assists (fifth at 4.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (fifth at 1.7).

Dotson became just the fifth Jayhawk to lead the Big 12 in scoring, joining Drew Gooden in 2002, Wayne Simien in 2005, Frank Mason III in 2017 and Dedric Lawson in 2019. In addition to his All-America honors in 2019-20, Dotson was an All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous selection) honoree, a Bob Cousy Award Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist, USBWA All-District VI and the co-MVP of the Maui Invitational in leading KU to the tourney title. Dotson amassed 986 career points in only two seasons at Kansas.