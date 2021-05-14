👟 Dudarev’s Hammer Throw Title Highlights Day One of Big 12 Outdoor Championship

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas senior Gleb Dudarev won his fourth career Big 12 title in the men’s hammer throw on day one of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan, Kansas on Friday, setting the facility record.

Dudarev, a native of Vitebsk, Belarus, unleashed a throw of 72.31m (237-3 ft.) on his first attempt to jump out to a lead, Dudarev would improve upon his initial throw on his second and third throws, with his third throw of 74.61m (244-9 ft.) holding as the top throw throughout the competition.

Dudarev’s throw broke the R.V. Christian stadium facility record of 70.57m (231-06 ft.) set by Oklahoma State’s Nick Miller set in 2013. With his fourth career Big 12 title, Dudarev also ties Miller for the most Big 12 hammer throw titles in event history.

“I felt really good today. I’m happy for today. Very good season best, but we’re looking for nationals,” Dudarev said after his Championship. ““KU is like my home. I really like to be there. Coach, my team, teammates. I’ve been there for five years, so it feels like home.”

The Jayhawks also earned points in the women’s javelin from Bailey Swift, who threw 43.13m (141-6 ft.) to place eighth overall.

Friday also marked the start of the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon, as senior Grant Downes leads the Jayhawks in ninth with 3,417 points in the men’s decathlon, while junior Toni Englund stands in ninth in the women’s heptathlon with 3,253 points through day one.

The Jayhawks closed out day one of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in the men’s 10,000 meters, which was contested at 11 p.m., due to the weather delay.

Freshman Chandler Gibbens led the way for the Jayhawks by clocking a 29:38.52, placing ninth, while senior Ben Butler placed 11th overall in 29:56.90.

The second day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship picks up on Saturday at 10 a.m., with the continuation of the men’s decathlon. The field events begin at 2 p.m., while running events begin at 3 p.m.